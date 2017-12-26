Dunwoody residents appointed to various committees

Dunwoody Mayor Denis Shortal and the City Council recently appointed several residents to serve on various committees as well as the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Those appointed to three-year terms on the Audit Committee are: Barbara Jesup, Stuart McLemore, Robbie Moon and Charles Schneller.

Appointed to another three-year term on the Convention and Visitors Bureau is Kathy Brandt.

Reappointed to another three-year term on the Sustainability Committee are Ronald Davis and Debbie Gordon.

Bev Wingate, who served for four years on the Design Review Advisory Committee, was reappointed to a three-year term.