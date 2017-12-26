NPU-A and C cancel January meetings

Both NPU-A and NPU-C, which represent northwest and southwest Buckhead respectively, have both canceled their January meetings because they were originally scheduled for the day after New Year’s.

Zach Gober, the chairperson of NPU-C, said the board was not expecting enough members to attend to form a quorum.

Those NPU’s will hold their January agenda items for their February meetings, which are scheduled for Feb. 6.

Meanwhile, NPU-B’s newly-elected chairperson, Nancy Bliwise, said its meeting will continue as originally scheduled on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. Its meetings are held at the Cathedral of St. Phillip located at 2744 Peachtree Road.