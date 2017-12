Sandy Springs City Council retreat to be held Jan. 23

The annual Sandy Springs City Council retreat will be held Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Lost Corner Preserve, 7300 Brandon Mill Road.

At the retreat, which is open to the public, all top city officials gather to discuss policy priorities for the coming year.

The event’s start time was not yet set, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun, but the 2017 version started at 8 a.m. For more information, contact the city at 770-730-5600 or sandyspringsga.gov.