Atlanta History Center opening exhibition on Latino culture

The Atlanta History Center will open a new exhibition focused on the Latino population in the South on Jan. 6.

The exhibition, titled “¡NUEVOlution! Latinos and the New South,” will run until the end of 2018 and will include videos, interactive displays and original artwork depicting how the fast-growing Latino population is shaping Southern culture, according to a press release.

“Through videos, interactive displays and original artworks, the exhibition considers the complex issue of identity and historic tensions accompanying immigration,” the release said.

The traveling exhibition was developed by Charlotte’s Levine Museum of the New South in collaboration with the Atlanta History Center and Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The exhibit will also feature local Atlanta artwork, according to the release.

The Atlanta History Center has also partnered with ArtsATL, a nonprofit that promotes the Atlanta arts community, to select local artwork that will “provide a window into Latino expression and life in Atlanta today,” the release said.

Its intention is to serve as a catalyst for personal reflection, cross-cultural interaction, and community engagement.

The museum will hold events to complement the exhibit, including artist talks, family-centered storytelling and arts workshops, the release said.

For more information, visit atlantahistorycenter.com.