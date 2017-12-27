Widgetized Section

Dyana Bagby Posted by on December 27, 2017.

DeKalb County to host MLK celebration Jan. 12

DeKalb County will present its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration program, “50 Forward: Together We Win with Love for Humanity,” Friday, Jan. 12, at 11:30 a.m. in the Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive, Decatur.

A detail of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial statue in Washington, D.C. (Photo National Parks Service/Bill Shugarts)

The 2018 tribute commemorates the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s death and marks the 34th consecutive year DeKalb will host the employee-planned event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King.

The celebration is free and open to the public.

In Brookhaven, the city is holding its third annual MLK Dinner and Program at Lynwood Park on Jan. 15. Tickets are now on sale. DeKalb CEO Mike Thurmond will be the keynote speaker.

And in Dunwoody, the city is hosting its annual MLK Day of Service on Jan. 15. Find out more by clicking here.

