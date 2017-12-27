Fire destroy Dunwoody homes

An afternoon fire destroyed a Dunwoody home two days after Christmas, but no injuries were reported. Another house fire also occurred Wednesday, again no injuries reported.

The first fire started about 1 p.m. in the 4900 block of Leisure Drive and DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded.

“We arrived and there was heavy smoke and flames,” said Capt. Eric Jackson, spokesperson for DeKalb Fire Rescue. “It’s a total loss.”

The family was in the home when the fire started but were able to escape. Firefighters were staying on scene for hours after the fire was put out to ensure hot spots were also put out, Jackson said.

The ranch house with a basement was estimated to be about 3,000 square-feet. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, Jackson said.

The second house fire was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2800 block of Sumac Drive. No injuries reported.