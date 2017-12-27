Sandy Springs’ park plan back on track with land deal

Sandy Springs is moving ahead on its plan for the new Crooked Creek Park after reaching terms with a property owner on buying right of way for a trail.

The intended park is 5 wooded acres at Spalding and River Exchange drives in the panhandle. In October, the city announced it would team with the National Park Service to link its park with a currently inaccessible part of the Chattachoochee River National Recreation Area via a walking trail.

The city is applying for a $200,000 trail grant from the state Department of Natural Resources, which would be matched with $50,000 in city money.

The proposed trail would run through the property of the Retreat at River Park apartment complex, which sits between the parks, whose owner is identified in county records as Utah-based Cottonwood Residential.

City officials previously said that Cottonwood had security concerns about the trail and was not granting the ability to purchase right of way. However, at the Dec. 19 City Council meeting, officials said Cottonwood changed its mind.

The company “will work with us” and sell the right of way at a market-value appraisal, said city Parks and Recreation Director Michael Perry said.

Cottonwood did not respond to a comment request.

At the same meeting, the council approved the filing of an application for the trail grant.