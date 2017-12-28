DeKalb revises sanitation collection for New Year’s holiday

With New Year’s Day falling on a Monday, DeKalb County is announcing a revised garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collection for residential customers.

Monday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day observed; no collection service.

Tuesday, Jan. 2 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, Jan. 1, will be serviced on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Wednesday, Jan. 3 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Jan. 2, will be serviced on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Thursday, Jan. 4 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Jan. 3, will be serviced on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Friday, Jan. 5 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Jan. 4, will be serviced on Friday, Jan. 5.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, Central and North Transfer Stations and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900, sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov or visit www.dekalbsanitation.com.