Developer seeks to replace church with two houses

A Baptist church in Sandy Springs would be replaced with two houses – priced at $1.5 million to $2 million each – in a plan that will be presented to the public at a Jan. 8 meeting.

The Metropolitan Baptist Church at 4795 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road is shutting down after more than 40 years as its attendance has dwindled to only seven members. The 2-acre property near the Buckhead and Brookhaven borders went on the market for $1.485 million on Oct. 31.

The redevelopment is proposed by Eddie Levin of Sandy Springs-based Design Construction by Craftmaster. Levin said the company has built many custom houses around Sandy Springs over three decades. He said the company is currently finishing a $5 million house on Rebel Trail, and recently completed new infill houses on Powers Ferry Road just south of I-285.

Levin said he originally proposed three houses for the Baptist church site, but that would have required access through an adjacent subdivision called The Croft, and residents there did not agree on the plan. So the current proposal is for two single-family houses, side by side on roughly 1-acre lots, facing Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.

Redeveloping a church site is no different from tearing down and replacing an old house, except for the building’s size, Levin said. “There’s no magic to it,” he said.

The proposal requires rezoning to allow for two residential lots.

“We await the decision of the zoning committee and want the Lord’s best!” said Dr. Nate Bednar, the church’s senior pastor.

The city review process begins with a community meeting at the church on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. The process, including another meeting, a Planning Commission hearing and a City Council vote, is scheduled to continue into April. If the rezoning is approved, Levin said, he is likely to start construction in May or June.

For details of the process and to submit comments to city planners, click here.