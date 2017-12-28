FBI says ‘Punisher’ robber strikes two Sandy Springs banks

A suspected bank robber who also is an apparent fan of the comic book character “The Punisher” hit a Sandy Spring bank on Dec. 22 wearing a T-shirt with The Punisher logo.

The FBI’s Atlanta field office is asking for the public’s help in finding the man, who also sometimes wears a Walking Dead cap, and is the suspect in six bank robberies.

The Dec. 22 robbery occurred at about 5 p.m. at the SunTrust Bank at 993 Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs. After pretending to fill out a deposit slip, the suspect confronted a bank teller and demanded money, according to the FBI. The suspect put the money in a small black zippered bag. He was wearing his Punisher T-shirt.

The man is a suspect in these other bank robberies:

Sept. 6 — At about 12:39 p.m. at the Regions Bank, 2419 Cheshire Bridge Road, the suspect used a demand note, put money in a small, black zippered bag, was wearing a red and black long sleeve shirt and black ball cap and left in a Toyota Corolla.

Sept. 22 — The suspect wore the same outfit from the Sept. 6 robbery and used a verbal command to steal money from the Regions Bank, 6637 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, at about 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 — Again wearing the same outfit from the two previous bank robberies, the suspect struck a Regions Bank at 6503 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta.

Dec. 5 — At about 11:45 a.m., the suspect robbed the Bank of America, Dunwoody Place, at 8755 Roswell Road. The suspect used a weapon to force the bank teller to give him cash. The suspect was wearing a long sleeve black and gray shirt and a “Walking Dead” cap that stated “Beware I Bite.”

Dec. 7 — Wearing a Punisher T-shirt and the Walking Dead cap, the suspect robbed the Regions Bank, 2486 Roswell Road in Marietta, at about 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).