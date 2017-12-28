WeWork office-sharing company opening second Buckhead location

WeWork, a New York-based office-sharing business, announced Dec. 28 it is planning to open a second Buckhead location in 2018.

The new location will open in the spring in the Terminus 100 building, located at 3280 Peachtree Road, the company said. The first WeWork Buckhead office opened in 2016 in the Tower Place complex on Piedmont Road.

The space will accommodate about 860 members and offer private offices for 36 members, according to the company.

“WeWork Terminus 100 reflects our commitment to the Buckhead community, one of the country’s largest urban mixed-use development areas,” said Bobby Condon, WeWork’s Southeast general manager, in a press release.