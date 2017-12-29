Transform 285/400 traffic changes through Jan. 6

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

I-285 lane closures

Jan. 5-6: Eastbound and westbound between Lake Forrest Drive underpass and east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road, alternately close one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Jan. 3: Northbound and southbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Pitts Road, one right flex lane/shoulder. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 5-6: Northbound and southbound between Glenridge Connector and Pitts Road, alternately close one right lane and one left lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Jan. 3-4: Southbound entrance ramp to I-285 eastbound closed; traffic detours onto Glenridge Connector. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

On Jan. 3-5, I-285 westbound between east of Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Riverside Drive will have a rolling closure of one right lane, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have intermittent “traffic pacing,” meaning that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.