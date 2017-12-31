Dunwoody accepting nominations for 2017 Sustainable Hero Award

The City of Dunwoody is now accepting nominations for the 2017 Resident Sustainable Hero and Corporate/Non-profit Sustainable Hero awards.

The Sustainable Hero Award is an annual campaign recognizing an individual resident and a company, business or nonprofit organization located in Dunwoody for “particular and commendable involvement and promotion of sustainable activities or programs.”

The nomination period for the 2017 Sustainable Hero Award program is underway and ends Feb. 6. Interested residents and area businesses can participate in the nomination process by visiting the 2017 Sustainable Hero Award online nomination portal at www.connectdunwoody.com.