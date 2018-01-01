Atlanta mayor, new City Council members to be inaugurated

Two new Atlanta City Council members representing Buckhead and the 60th mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, will be sworn in at a Jan. 2 ceremony.

J.P. Matzigkeit will be sworn in as the District 8 councilmember and Anna Tillman will be sworn in for District 6. Felicia Moore will be sworn in as the next City Council president.

The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. at the King International Chapel on the campus of Morehouse College, located at 830 Westview Dr.

Later that day at 5:30 p.m., Bottoms will host a free and open to the public reception at City Hall, located at 55 Trinity Ave.