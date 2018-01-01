Brookhaven’s 2018 Spring Activity Guide now available

Bring in the New Year by planning out some of your favorite spring activities offered by the city of Brookhaven.

The city’s Parks & Recreation Department Spring 2018 Activity Guide is now available online here and can also be picked up at City Hall and Lynwood and Briarwood Recreation Centers. It contains information on athletic and recreation programs, park rentals, volunteering, special events and more.

City Hall is located at 4362 Peachtree Road; Lynwood Recreation Center is located at 3360 Osborne Road; and Briarwood Recreation Center is located at 2235 Briarwood Way.