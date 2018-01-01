Widgetized Section

January 1, 2018.

Dunwoody Police seek help in finding slaying suspect

The Dunwoody Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Jose Alfredo Chavarria, aka “Don Jose,” who is a person of interest in the killing of of Agustin Contreras Pulido on Oct. 4.

Jose Alfredo Chavarria (Dunwoody Police Department)

Police said in a new release that it was reported Chavarria was last seen occupying a blue Chevrolet S-10 pick up truck in the area of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Jones Mill Road but that the information has not been verified.

Pulido’s body was found Oct. 4 in the 4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tim Waldron at 678-382-6911 or tim.waldron@dunwoodyga.gov or submit an anonymous tip at http://bit.ly/DPD_Submit_a_Tip.

