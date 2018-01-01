Dunwoody Police seek help in finding slaying suspect

The Dunwoody Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Jose Alfredo Chavarria, aka “Don Jose,” who is a person of interest in the killing of of Agustin Contreras Pulido on Oct. 4.

Police said in a new release that it was reported Chavarria was last seen occupying a blue Chevrolet S-10 pick up truck in the area of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Jones Mill Road but that the information has not been verified.



Pulido’s body was found Oct. 4 in the 4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tim Waldron at 678-382-6911 or tim.waldron@dunwoodyga.gov or submit an anonymous tip at http://bit.ly/ DPD_Submit_a_Tip.

