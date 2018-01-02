Another Democrat joins House District 80 race

Bryan Ramos, a Democrat from Brookhaven, is throwing his hat in the ring to try to unseat GOP incumbent Meagan Hanson in November.

Ramos joins fellow Democrat Matthew Wilson in the bid for the seat that encompasses Brookhaven and Sandy Springs’ High Point area.

“I believe that accountability, transparency, science, and common decency have been conspicuously absent from today’s political environment,” Ramos said in a statement.

“I am tired of simply complaining, and I am ready to work for a better Georgia. Particularly, I am running to empower our communities from all backgrounds; champion equality and fair wages; expand medical access; and further economic development while protecting our natural resources,” he said.

Ramos, who has never held political office before, is a workers compensation attorney and a trained mediator with the Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution. He has been active in the Asian and Latino communities, he said.

He’s owned his law firm for almost 13 years, served as the president of the Philippine-American Chamber of Commerce of Georgia and served as an United States delegate for small/medium enterprises to the Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).