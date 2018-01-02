Bottoms sworn in as mayor of Atlanta

In Keisha Lance Bottoms’ inauguration speech as the next Atlanta mayor, she called for a unified Atlanta and said she will bring in a new affordable housing policy and procurement process changes.

Bottoms was sworn in as the 60th mayor of Atlanta at a Jan. 2 ceremony held at the King International Chapel on the campus of Morehouse College. The new City Council members, including Buckhead councilmembers J.P. Matzigkeit, District 8, and Jennifer Ide, District 6, were also sworn in at that ceremony. Felicia Moore was sworn in as City Council president.

Bottoms called for residents to put aside race and geography, and said in her speech, broadcast live on that city’s website, that she would work to unify Atlanta.

“When we are one Atlanta, I believe we are truly unstoppable,” she said. “To overcome our biggest challenges, we must put our differences aside and join in a common mission to lift up everyone.”

She also said she plans to introduce a $1 billion affordable housing plan to provide more access to housing.

To combat ethics problems in the city’s procurement process, she said she plans to bring independent consultants to audit the process and provide suggestions for changes that need to be made.

She also said she will work to provide more access to good education in lower-income areas and continue the expansion of MARTA.

“Great schools should not be an option for the wealthy but for all who call Atlanta home,” Bottoms said.