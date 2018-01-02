Dunwoody holds swearing-in ceremony at new City Hall

Dunwoody welcomed a new City Council member and two returning council members to the City Council with a short and simple swearing-in ceremony at the new City Hall.

Tom Lambert, who won the Post 3 seat in November, was sworn in alongside Pam Tallmadge and Jim Riticher, who were re-elected to their second terms.

Judge Richard McCully of Dunwoody swore in the council members.

Following the swearing in, the council voted to elect Councilmember Lynn Deutsch to serve as mayor pro tem.

Some final touches were being completed in the council chambers right up to the minute the meeting started as a few, small cosmetic touches were made to complete the move-in to the new City Hall at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Mayor Denis Shortal told those who gathered for the short meeting that the new City Hall belonged to the residents.

He added that the City Hall cost just over $12 million and the move and renovations were completed “on time and under budget.”

The next City Council meeting is set for Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. Shortal noted that is the same date as the NCAA college football championship game between UGA and Alabama at 8 p.m., so the council meeting may be moved to an earlier hour.