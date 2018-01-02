Widgetized Section

Dyana Bagby Posted by on January 2, 2018.

Dunwoody holds swearing-in ceremony at new City Hall

Dunwoody welcomed a new City Council member and two returning council members to the City Council with a short and simple swearing-in ceremony at the new City Hall.

Sworn in at the Jan. 2 Dunwoody City Council meeting are, from left, Pam Tallmadge, Jim Riticher and Tom Lambert. (Dyana Bagby)

Tom Lambert, who won the Post 3 seat in November, was sworn in alongside Pam Tallmadge and Jim Riticher, who were re-elected to their second terms.

Judge Richard McCully of Dunwoody swore in the council members.

Following the swearing in, the council voted to elect Councilmember Lynn Deutsch to serve as mayor pro tem.

Pam Tallmadge hugs Jim Riticher and then later Tom Lambert after the swearing-in ceremony.

The council begins each meeting with an invocation.

Cake was available for residents following the Jan. 2 meeting.

City spokesperson Bob Mullen answers the phone in the main lobby of City Hall, located on the second floor.

About 100 people can sit in the new council chambers, which features four overhead screens.

Some final touches were being completed in the council chambers right up to the minute the meeting started as a few, small cosmetic touches were made to complete the move-in to the new City Hall at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

The city’s new logo located behind the council dais.

Mayor Denis Shortal told those who gathered for the short meeting that the new City Hall belonged to the residents.

He added that the City Hall cost just over $12 million and the move and renovations were completed “on time and under budget.”

What was once a drive-through bank structure is now an enclosed building used by the Dunwoody Police Department.

The next City Council meeting is set for Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. Shortal noted that is the same date as the NCAA college football championship game between UGA and Alabama at 8 p.m., so the council meeting may be moved to an earlier hour.

 

