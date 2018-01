Atlanta hosting Christmas tree recycling event

The city of Atlanta will host a Christmas tree recycling event in Buckhead Saturday, Jan. 8.

The event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Home Depot at 2525 Piedmont Road, is hosted by the Department of Public Works and the Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission.

Participants can drop off their tree to be recycled into mulch for free, and will also receive a tree, flower or vegetable seed packet.

For more information, call 404-330-6240 or email KABC@atlantaga.gov.