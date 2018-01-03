Brookhaven to conduct ‘apartment sweeps’ to ensure safety, compliance

The city of Brookhaven announced Jan. 3 it will begin an “Apartment Sweeps Program”to conduct “proactive, comprehensive and systematic” code enforcement and fire marshal inspections of apartment complexes throughout the city.

“The Apartment Sweeps Program is dedicated to improving the quality of life of Brookhaven residents,” Community Development Director Patrice Ruffin said in a press release. “While some of our approximately 60 apartment complexes in the city are good stewards, there are others that foster unacceptable living conditions.”

Random exterior inspections of apartment complexes will occur monthly to address ongoing property maintenance issues including electrical hazards, abandoned cars, broken windows, damaged siding, fire hazards and other code violations. Each sweep will take between four to six hours and notices of violation or citations will depend on the issues identified, according to a press release.

For interior inspections, apartment complexes rely on certified private inspectors as required by the Multifamily Rental Housing Code. The code requires property owners to submit annual reports on one-third of their units to confirm compliance, according to the city.

In August, the city fined an apartment complex $10,000 for code violations. Sunshine Property Management, which operates the Brookstone Crossing apartments at 2010 Curtis Drive and the Brookstone Gardens apartments at 3649 Buford Highway, paid the $10,000 fine on Aug. 14. The infractions the company was fined for include having no business license, unsatisfactory interior conditions and exterior structural deficiencies at the two complexes, according to city officials.

For more information, contact Brookhaven’s Code Enforcement department at code@brookhavenga.gov.