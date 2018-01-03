Master Gardener class at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park Jan. 13

The Dunwoody Community Garden & Orchard (DCGO) will hold its first Master Gardener learning session of the new year at Brook Run Park, 4770 N Peachtree Road, on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m.

Richard Osterholtz will explain the “Urban Double Crop Project,” at the DCGO greenhouse barn, opposite the skate park. Learn about UGA research happening at the garden and tests for the feasibility of raising cool-season crops such as lettuce, broccoli and spinach, in dormant Bermuda grass lawns.

This session is free and refreshments served will be served. For more information visit www.dcgo.org.