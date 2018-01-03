At Sandy Springs swearing-in, mayor spotlights water, housing policies

At the Jan. 2 swearing-in of Sandy Springs’ elected officials, Mayor Rusty Paul announced that two of his next-term goals will become official city policy priorities: better maintenance of the Atlanta-owned water system, even if that takes a lawsuit, and redevelopment of northern Roswell Road with housing affordable to a broad income range.

New City Council members Jody Reichel and Steve Soteres were sworn in at the City Hall ceremony, as were Paul and returning council incumbents Andy Bauman, Tibby DeJulio and John Paulson. Paulson also was elected mayor pro tempore, meaning he formally serves as mayor when Paul is unavailable. DeJulio previously held that position for the city’s entire 12-year history, but said he thought it was time for another councilmember to take the leadership position.

Another council incumbent, Chris Burnett, was still out of town after a trip to the Rose Bowl football game the previous day; he was sworn in early in a private ceremony, according to city spokesperson Sharon Kraun.

The University of Georgia Bulldogs’ dramatic victory in that Jan. 1 Rose Bowl happened to be the metaphor used by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shawn Ellen LaGrua, who swore in the officials, in her opening remarks. She likened the council to the team and Paul to Coach Kirby Smart, saying, “I realize Sandy Springs is also going into a championship year.”

Paul certainly laid out a complex game plan as he read a lengthy statement about his policy goals for the next four years from the council dais after being sworn in. The three main goals – the water system fixes, northern Roswell Road redevelopment, and regional transportation solutions — are ones he has discussed many times before. But the remarks included some new elaborations and points of emphasis.

The Sandy Springs water system is owned and maintained by the city of Atlanta, and has earned a reputation for leaks that go on for months, despite reportedly higher local water rates. A deal to allow Sandy Springs to repair local waterworks in exchange for Atlanta reimbursement mysteriously fell apart last year.

As he has before, Paul spoke in a combination of sweet-talking and saber-rattling. “I appeal to the new mayor of Atlanta” to strike a deal on water maintenance, he said, referring to Keisha Lance Bottoms, who was sworn in earlier that day. And if she doesn’t the city will sue and believes it can win because it no longer fears federal policy over water controls might get in the way, Paul said, apparently referring to the Trump administration.

In newly specific demands, Paul called for an audit – that Sandy Springs would pay for – of the water system’s share of Atlanta’s Enterprise Fund for infrastructure, and for full accounting of what share of the system’s maintenance budget is being spent locally.

The city’s attempt to trigger redevelopment of the northern Roswell Road corridor, also known as North Springs, has been talked about for years. A vision of mixed-use, higher-density redevelopment of its older shopping centers and apartment complexes is part of the city’s new land-use plan approved last year. But such redevelopment raises new issues of housing affordability in the increasingly expensive city. The city partly addressed the issue with affordable housing incentives in its new zoning code, but, amid some public calls for more and deeper affordability, Paul has said he will convene a task force to develop a full policy.

At the swearing-in ceremony, Paul repeated some of his longstanding statements about the need for housing affordable to first responders and teachers. That “workforce,” or middle-income, housing is the main type of affordability articulated in existing city policy priorities. But Paul also spoke with new emphasis about lower-income affordability, saying the corridor must be affordable to “middle- and working-class families” and citing retail workers as among those the city must find ways to retain as citizens.

He said he has spoken with “housing experts and community leaders” in recent months about housing redevelopment and that he will convene a “citizens experts task force” to advise the city on policies.