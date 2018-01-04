Brookhaven’s Ashford Park art event to benefit homeless shelter

Young artists will ages 4 through 11 have the opportunity to hone their talents while also giving back to the community at a free event on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. at the Ashford Park Community Building, 2980 Redding Road, according to a city press release.

The Young Rembrandts arts program, which holds regular art classes through Brookhaven Parks & Recreation, is commemorating its 30th anniversary with “It’s in the Bag,” a free drawing event where students are invited to donate art supplies to benefit My Sister’s House, a local homeless shelter for women and children. Simultaneous classes will be offered for children ages 4 to 5 and 6 to 11. Participants will draw on brown paper bags and then fill them with the donated art supplies, which can include items like colored pencils, crayons, markers and sketch paper.

“This donation is just one way we’re saying thank you to our community and also showing our students the value in giving to others in need,” Laura Vandewiele, owner of Young Rembrandts, said in the release.

“We invite all young, aspiring artists to come out to this worthwhile event at Ashford Park,” Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Director Brian Borden said in the release. “This is a good chance to give back while also experiencing one of our great art programs.”

For more information on Young Rembrandts or the “It’s in the Bag” event, contact Laura Vandewiele at 678-478-8275 or laura.vandewiele@youngrembrandts.com or visit www.youngrembrandts.com.

For more information on Brookhaven Parks and Recreation activities, visit www.brookhavenga.gov/parksrec.