Dunwoody moves up City Council meeting for college football championship

The Dunwoody City Council will move its regular meeting up to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, so residents, and council members, can be in front of a TV at 8 p.m. to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

City Council meetings traditionally begin at 6 p.m. Mayor Denis Shortal said at the Jan. 2 special called meeting for the swearing in of a new council member and two re-elected council members that the council’s regular Jan. 8 meeting time would probably be moved due to the game starting at 8 p.m.

The council also appears to have a fairly light agenda. There is one proclamation and 14 items listed under the consent agenda.

No word on who the council is officially backing.