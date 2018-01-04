Widgetized Section

Dyana Bagby Posted by on January 4, 2018.

Dunwoody moves up City Council meeting for college football championship

The Dunwoody City Council will move its regular meeting up to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, so residents, and council members, can be in front of a TV at 8 p.m. to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship  game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

City Council meetings traditionally begin at 6 p.m. Mayor Denis Shortal said at the Jan. 2 special called meeting for the swearing in of a new council member and two re-elected council members that the council’s regular Jan. 8 meeting time would probably be moved due to the game starting at 8 p.m.

The council also appears to have a fairly light agenda. There is one proclamation and 14 items listed under the consent agenda.

No word on who the council is officially backing.

 

 

