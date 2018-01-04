Widgetized Section

Dyana Bagby Posted by on January 4, 2018.

Dunwoody moves up City Council meeting for college football championship

The Dunwoody City Council will move its regular meeting up to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, so residents, and council members, can be in front of a TV at 8 p.m. to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship  game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

City Council meetings traditionally begin at 6 p.m. Mayor Denis Shortal said at the Jan. 2 special called meeting for the swearing in of a new council member and two re-elected council members that the council’s regular Jan. 8 meeting time would probably be moved due to the game starting at 8 p.m.

The council also appears to have a fairly light agenda. There is one proclamation and 14 items listed under the consent agenda.

Councilmember Pam Tallmadge, a UGA alum, said she asked Mayor Denis Shortal and some other council members Jan. 2 if they would support having an earlier meeting. They did.

“It’s not just the national championship … it’s in Atlanta and it’s the Dawgs!” she said.

Tallmadge comes from a divided football family. Her oldest son graduated from the University of Alabama. And while she paid his out-of-state tuition, she said she has no loyalty to Alabama. A friendly bet on who will buy the first round of drinks when he visits from his home in Germany for a wedding in June is in play, however.

“I’ll watch the game from home. I’ll probably put some food in a crock pot before the meeting so we can have something yummy to eat during the game,” she said. “I’m a football nut.”

Her prediction? Georgia by a field goal in the fourth quarter.

“It’s going to be a nail-biter,” she said.

Even the Georgia General Assembly is retooling its schedule due to the game, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Members will convene on the morning of Monday, Jan. 8, but then take Tuesday off after what is expected to be a late night of football and revelry.

The DeKalb County School District also announced Jan. 4 that its Board of Education’s monthly business meeting will begin one hour early on Jan. 8 “in light of the National College Football Championship Game between the University of Georgia and the University of Alabama.”

The Board of Education will hold its community input session at 4:45 p.m. and its business meeting at 6 p.m.

The board’s executive session, work session and Committee of the Whole meetings will proceed at their normally scheduled times of 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

Individuals who have signed up to speak during the community input session will be notified of the time change.
 

 

