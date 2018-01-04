Local governments alter schedules for college football championship

Several local government entities have announced altered open hours and meeting times due to the Jan. 8 College Football Playoff National Championship at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The football game is expected to be a major security event and cause traffic congestion. There is extra fan frenzy as it will be semi-hometown game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. And President Trump’s expected attendance, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, adds to security concerns.

Gov. Nathan Deal’s office announced that state, city of Atlanta and Fulton County government offices will close early Jan. 8 ahead of the game. The city of Atlanta will close at 2:30 p.m. Fulton County and state government will close at 3 p.m., according to a press release.

The DeKalb County School District announced Jan. 4 that its Board of Education’s monthly business meeting will begin one hour early. The Board of Education will hold its community input session at 4:45 p.m. and its business meeting at 6 p.m.

The board’s executive session, work session and Committee of the Whole meetings will proceed at their normally scheduled times of 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

The Dunwoody City Council also moved up its regular meeting one hour to 5 p.m.