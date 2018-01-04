Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Evelyn Andrews Posted by on January 4, 2018.

Local governments alter schedules for college football championship

Several local government entities have announced altered open hours and meeting times due to the Jan. 8 College Football Playoff National Championship at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The football game is expected to be a major security event and cause traffic congestion. There is extra fan frenzy as it will be semi-hometown game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. And President Trump’s expected attendance, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, adds to security concerns.

Gov. Nathan Deal’s office announced that state, city of Atlanta and Fulton County government offices will close early Jan. 8 ahead of the game. The city of Atlanta will close at 2:30 p.m. Fulton County and state government will close at 3 p.m., according to a press release.

The DeKalb County School District announced Jan. 4 that its Board of Education’s monthly business meeting will begin one hour early. The Board of Education will hold its community input session at 4:45 p.m. and its business meeting at 6 p.m.

The board’s executive session, work session and Committee of the Whole meetings will proceed at their normally scheduled times of 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

The Dunwoody City Council also moved up its regular meeting one hour to 5 p.m.

Evelyn Andrews

About Evelyn Andrews

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*