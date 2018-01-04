Owner of Dunwoody’s Delido Apartments proposes upgrades, renovations

The owner of the Delido Apartments in Dunwoody is seeking a rezoning from the city as part of a proposed redevelopment of the property that would make the way for adding 20 units to the complex.

An application filed with the city this week outlines plans that includes renovations and reconfiguring of the 8-acre apartment complex located on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and at the intersection of North Shallowford Road and Peeler Road. The owner, Deneb Holdings LLC, is asking the property be rezoned from RM-100 to RM-75 to allow for more units.

The property manager for the Delido Apartments is scheduled to outline plans for the property at the Dunwoody Homeowners Association meeting on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m., in Room 4 of the North DeKalb Cultural Arts Center, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

According to the rezoning application, the existing apartments were constructed in 1968. Deneb Holdings LLC purchased the property last year and is working on maintenance issues and improving the property, according to the application.

“Time, wear and tear, and deferred investment in maintenance and upkeep have taken their toll on the condition of the property,” states the application filed by David Kirk, attorney for Troutman Sanders representing the property owner.

Currently, there are 12 two-story apartment buildings with a total of 102 residential units including 20 four-bedroom units. The owner is proposing eliminating the four-bedroom units and replacing them with reconfigured one- and two-bedroom units.

The current layout of the complex:

Studio units — 1

1-bedroom units — 0

2-bedroom units — 28

3-bedroom units — 53

4-bedroom units — 20

For a total of 102 units.

“As currently planned, all 20 of the current 4-bedroom units will be reconfigured, with each remodeled and reconfigured into two units, either in a 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom configuration,” according to the application.

“Of the 40 new units resulting from the reconfiguration, 32 are proposed to be 1-bedroom units and 8 are proposed to be 2-bedroom units. The remaining units within the development would be remodeled in their current bedroom configuration.”

The final renovation would include this layout:

Studio units — 1

1-bedroom units — 32

2-bedroom units — 36

3-bedroom units — 53

4-bedroom units — 0

Total Units 122

With 122 units, the complex grows to about 15.2 units per acre. Current zoning only allows for 12 units per acre. There are no plans to demolish any of the buildings and all buildings will remain in the same place as they are now, according to the application.

As part of the redevelopment, plans proposed also include an upgrade the exteriors of the buildings, adding parking improvements, landscaping improvements, reduced impervious surfaces and other amenities including bicycle parking.