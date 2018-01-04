Phipps Plaza, 2,000 Buckhead residents experiencing water outage

A water main break is causing a water outage for about 2,000 Buckhead residents and part of Phipps Plaza, the Department of Watershed Management said in an advisory.

The break is causing a temporary water outage for five highrise buildings, one apartment complex and one subdivision. Ten fire hydrants are also affected, the department said.

Some lanes have been closed to repair the water main. The issue is at 769 Longleaf Dr. between Wieuca Road and Lenox Road, the department said.

Sand and salt have been distributed over the icy area, but motorists are urged to use caution and to avoid the area if possible, according to the department.

The cause of the break or an estimate of when it will be fixed was not released.