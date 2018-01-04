Video: Suspect uses handgun to rob Sandy Springs gas station

Sandy Springs Police are seeking help in finding a male suspect who last month wielded a handgun at a gas station clerk and stole $4,000 in cash.

A suspect entered the Shell gas station at 5700 Roswell Road at nearly 11 p.m. on Dec. 9 and pointed a silver semi-automatic handgun at the clerk’s face and demanded money from the cash register, according to a press release.

The clerk first fought with the suspect over the gun before backing away and telling the suspect how to enter the cash register. The suspect then reached across the counter and pressed the button to open the cash register, grabbing approximately $4,000 in cash and then running out the same door he entered, according to police.

The suspect is described as being of medium build, about 6-foot 5-inches tall, wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans, black gloves and a red mask.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Sandy Springs police Detective J.T. Williams at 770-551-6937 at or Crime Stoppers of Metro Atlanta at 404-577-84