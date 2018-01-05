Sandy Springs to hold meeting on Spalding/Pitts intersection upgrade

A proposal to upgrade the Spalding Drive/Pitts Road intersection will be presented at a Jan. 25 open house meeting at Sandy Springs City Hall.

The intersection, located near the Dunwoody border, would receive two left-turn lanes and an upgraded traffic signal in the proposal. The project is one of many intersection upgrades funded by a transportation special local option sales tax.

The meeting will run 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the City Council chambers at 7840 Roswell Road, Building 500. For more information, see sandyspringsga.gov.