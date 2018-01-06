Readers’ favorite Brookhaven stories of 2017

The Reporter website offers breaking news alongside our regular local coverage. Here are the top 10 Brookhaven stories of 2017 as clicked by our online readers. Click the headline to read the original story. For the Reporters’ own selection of the year’s top stories and trends, see our story here.

1. BeltLine founder turns focus to Buford Highway

2. Brookhaven park’s neighbors oppose ‘comfort women’ memorial, may sue

3. Japanese consul general: Brookhaven memorial is ‘symbol of hatred’

4. Japan consul general’s ‘comfort women’ comments trigger international criticism

5. Park Villa apartment residents in Brookhaven given 30 days to move out

6. Activists seek to help immigrants on Buford Highway in response to ICE arrests

7. State rep. urged Brookhaven to reject ‘comfort women’ memorial

8. GDOT proposes major changes to Peachtree Road in Brookhaven

9. Northeast Plaza owner declines Brookhaven’s request to be part of Amazon pitch

10. Google Fiber slows metro Atlanta rollout