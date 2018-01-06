Widgetized Section

Dyana Bagby Posted by on January 6, 2018.

Readers’ favorite Brookhaven stories of 2017

The Reporter website offers breaking news alongside our regular local coverage. Here are the top 10 Brookhaven stories of 2017 as clicked by our online readers. Click the headline to read the original story. For the Reporters’ own selection of the year’s top stories and trends, see our story here.

1. BeltLine founder turns focus to Buford Highway

Ryan Gravel in his office at Ponce City Market. (Dyana Bagby)

2. Brookhaven park’s neighbors oppose ‘comfort women’ memorial, may sue

Covered with a plywood box, the “comfort women” memorial awaits its unveiling in Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park 2. (Dyana Bagby)

3. Japanese consul general: Brookhaven memorial is ‘symbol of hatred’

Takashi “Thomas” Shinozuka, the consul general of Japan in Atlanta, discusses his stance on the “comfort women” memorial at the consulate in Buckhead. (Dyana Bagby)

4. Japan consul general’s ‘comfort women’ comments trigger international criticism

An image from a June 27 report on South Korea’s Arirang News about the Reporter’s interview with Consul General Takashi “Thomas” Shinozuka.

5. Park Villa apartment residents in Brookhaven given 30 days to move out

6. Activists seek to help immigrants on Buford Highway in response to ICE arrests

7. State rep. urged Brookhaven to reject ‘comfort women’ memorial

State Rep. Tom Taylor.

8. GDOT proposes major changes to Peachtree Road in Brookhaven

9. Northeast Plaza owner declines Brookhaven’s request to be part of Amazon pitch

10. Google Fiber slows metro Atlanta rollout

Workers installed fiber-optic cables for Google Fiber along North Druid Hills Road in Brookhaven in July 2016. (File)

