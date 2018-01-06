Readers’ favorite Buckhead stories of 2017

The Reporter website offers breaking news alongside our regular local coverage. Here are the top 10 Buckhead stories of 2017 as clicked by our online readers. Click the headline to read the original story. For the Reporters’ own selection of the year’s top stories and trends, see our list here.

1. State Senate District 6 to flip Democratic after runoff

2. MARTA presents proposals for $2.5B expansion plan at Buckhead meeting

3. Atlanta mayoral election headed to runoff; council seats decided

4. Google Fiber slows metro Atlanta rollout

5. Voters Guide to the Nov. 7 elections

6. Buckhead Coalition prints signs to help drivers in I-85 traffic

7. City orders halt to Buckhead mansion’s Airbnb rental

8. Final design for Buckhead’s Peachtree Road lanes is released

9. Chastain Park golf course is on the upswing

10. MARTA CEO won’t ‘gloat,’ will help after I-85 disaster