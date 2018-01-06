Readers’ favorite Buckhead stories of 2017
The Reporter website offers breaking news alongside our regular local coverage. Here are the top 10 Buckhead stories of 2017 as clicked by our online readers. Click the headline to read the original story. For the Reporters’ own selection of the year’s top stories and trends, see our list here.
1. State Senate District 6 to flip Democratic after runoff
Jen Jordan.
2. MARTA presents proposals for $2.5B expansion plan at Buckhead meeting
3. Atlanta mayoral election headed to runoff; council seats decided
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
4. Google Fiber slows metro Atlanta rollout
Workers installed fiber-optic cables for Google Fiber along North Druid Hills Road in Brookhaven in July 2016. (File)
5. Voters Guide to the Nov. 7 elections
6. Buckhead Coalition prints signs to help drivers in I-85 traffic
Sam Massell, the president of the Buckhead Coaltion, demonstrates the signs they have printed to help drivers get in and out of driveways.
7. City orders halt to Buckhead mansion’s Airbnb rental
The mansion at 4205 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road as it appears on the Airbnb website.
8. Final design for Buckhead’s Peachtree Road lanes is released
A GDOT illustration of what the Peachtree Road lane rearrangement would look like in the area of Peachtree Battle Avenue and Terrace Drive. The illustration is oriented with North to the right and West at the top.
9. Chastain Park golf course is on the upswing
Golfers enjoy the Chastain Park golf course on a recent Sunday afternoon. (Phil Mosier)
10. MARTA CEO won’t ‘gloat,’ will help after I-85 disaster
Keith Parker, MARTA’s CEO and general manager, speaks at the April 11 Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North hotel. (John Ruch)