Readers’ favorite Dunwoody stories of 2017

The Reporter website offers breaking news alongside our regular local coverage. Here are the top 10 Dunwoody stories of 2017 as clicked by our online readers. Click the headline to read the original story. For the Reporters’ own selection of the year’s top stories and trends, see our list here.

1. More than 50 arrested in Dunwoody prostitution bust

2. Dunwoody High School student dies in Florida during Spring Break

3. Karen Handel declines Dunwoody group’s debate with Jon Ossoff

4. Political ‘snowflakes’ pop up on Dunwoody street corners

5. High Street in Dunwoody definitely in for Amazon HQ2 bid

6. 13 more arrests made in Dunwoody alleged prostitution operations

7. Chef-driven restaurants coming to Dunwoody Green

8. Dunwoody city attorney on leave as Facebook posts investigated

9. Business trend of serving free alcohol may not be legal

10. Google Fiber slows metro Atlanta rollout