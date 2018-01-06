Widgetized Section

John Ruch Posted by on January 6, 2018.

Readers’ favorite Sandy Springs stories of 2017

The Reporter website offers breaking news alongside our regular local coverage. Here are the top 10 Sandy Springs stories of 2017 as clicked by our online readers. Click the headline to read the original story. For the Reporters’ own selections for the year’s top stories and trends, see our list here.

1. Mormon temple: Don’t rename our street for Mercedes-Benz

The Atlanta Georgia Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 6450 Barfield Road in Sandy Springs. (Google Earth)

2. State Senate District 6 to flip Democratic after runoff

Jen Jordan.

3. Sandy Springs Kroger closure seen as surprise, opportunity

The Kroger in the Northridge Shopping Center at 8331 Roswell Road as seen in a Google Earth image.

4. Inside GDOT’s ‘Transform 285/400’ project command center

Jill Goldberg, communications manager for the Georgia Department of Transportation, points to proposed locations for sound-blocking walls on a map of Ga. 400 at the project’s Sandy Springs headquarters. (Photo John Ruch)

5. Lefont Sandy Springs movie theater is sold; upgrades planned

The Lefont Sandy Springs movie theater. (Google Earth)

6. Church’s Chicken faces harassment lawsuit at Sandy Springs HQ

7. Google Fiber slows metro Atlanta rollout

Workers installed fiber-optic cables for Google Fiber along North Druid Hills Road in Brookhaven in July 2016. (File)

8. Voters Guide to the Nov. 7 elections

9. Sandy Springs annexes ex-Home Depot CEO’s estate from Buckhead

A Google Earth satellite photo of the mansion at 1250 West Garmon Road.

10. Star-studded comedy movie films in Sandy Springs

North River Tavern’s website announcement that the business was closed for filming the movie “Tag.”

John Ruch

About John Ruch

