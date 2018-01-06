Readers’ favorite Sandy Springs stories of 2017

The Reporter website offers breaking news alongside our regular local coverage. Here are the top 10 Sandy Springs stories of 2017 as clicked by our online readers. Click the headline to read the original story. For the Reporters’ own selections for the year’s top stories and trends, see our list here.

1. Mormon temple: Don’t rename our street for Mercedes-Benz

2. State Senate District 6 to flip Democratic after runoff

3. Sandy Springs Kroger closure seen as surprise, opportunity

4. Inside GDOT’s ‘Transform 285/400’ project command center

5. Lefont Sandy Springs movie theater is sold; upgrades planned

6. Church’s Chicken faces harassment lawsuit at Sandy Springs HQ

7. Google Fiber slows metro Atlanta rollout

8. Voters Guide to the Nov. 7 elections

9. Sandy Springs annexes ex-Home Depot CEO’s estate from Buckhead

10. Star-studded comedy movie films in Sandy Springs