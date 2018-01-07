Public schools, many government offices closed Jan. 8 for weather, game

All public schools and many government offices in Reporter Newspapers communities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 8, due to expected icy road conditions in the morning and afternoon traffic related to a college football championship game in Atlanta. The state’s Xpress commuter bus service will not run.

The Atlanta, DeKalb County and Fulton County schools all will be closed.

The city of Atlanta and Fulton County are closing government offices for that day. “Non-essential” state offices are also closed, on order of Gov. Nathan Deal, but the state legislature will begin its session at the Capitol as scheduled.

The city of Dunwoody says its “administrative office” will delay opening until 1 p.m. on Monday.

The city of Sandy Springs will delay City Hall’s opening until noon on Monday and is canceling the morning session of Municipal Court. All Sandy Springs Parks and Recreation programs for that day are canceled.

The National Weather Service is forecasting light freezing rain during Monday morning that could produce slick roads, but is unlikely to cause major power outages. As of Sunday night, that forecast was still changing in terms of when the freezing rain might begin and end.

The College Football Playoff National Championship game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. A major television event, the game is expected to produce even more traffic and security-related issues due to the presence of a local team — the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide are vying for the title — as well as the announced attendance of President Donald Trump as a spectator. Many local governments had already announced early closures or earlier meeting times due to the football game.