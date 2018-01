Brookhaven to swear in re-elected council members Park, Gebbia

John Park and Joe Gebbia will be sworn in as Brookhaven City Council members at the council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

Park faced no opposition and was re-elected to his second term representing District 2 in November. Gebbia defeated challenger Dale Boone to hold onto his District 4 seat he’s held since the city was founded in 2012.