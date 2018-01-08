Insight Global to locate headquarters office in new Dunwoody office tower

The new 16-story office tower to go up on Hammond Drive next to the Dunwoody MARTA station in Perimeter Center will house a new headquarters for national staffing leader Insight Global.

”We are excited to have secured a new headquarters facility that can accommodate our growth and gives us the opportunity to design a space reflecting who we are as a company, all while remaining in the Central Perimeter area with great access for our clients and employees,” said Glenn Johnson, Insight Global’s Chairman and CEO, in a press release.

The new building, set to break ground this summer and be finished in 2020, will be named Twelve24. The transit-oriented office tower on nearly four acres of unused parking area of Perimeter Mall will have 334,000 square feet of Class A office space and 11,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurants. The building can support more than 1,100 employees, according to a Trammell Crow spokesperson.

The Dunwoody City Council approved the project in October. Developer Trammell Crow is also seeking $130 million in tax abatements from the Dunwoody Development Authority for the project.

Insight Global, a national staffing and services company, has signed a long-term lease for approximately 60 percent of the building.

Twelve24 will feature large, open floorplates with floor-to-ceiling glass, extensive outdoor terraces within tenant spaces and within the building’s common areas, according to the press release.

Amenities will include a lounge and collaboration area for tenants and guests, a conference center, an executive-level fitness center and on-site restaurants. The development team is seeking LEED Gold Certification. Additionally, TCC is working with Concord Hospitality Enterprises to develop a 10-story, 180-room select service hotel directly connected to Twelve24. Hotel guests and Twelve24 tenants will share the elevated outdoor terrace level between the two buildings.

“[Trammell Crow’s] strategy to re-enter the Atlanta office market was to identify a site and building design allowing for one of the most unique office development opportunities in the Atlanta metro area,” said Brandon Houston, principal with Trammell Crow’s Atlanta Business Unit, in a press release.

“Twelve24’s transit-oriented mixed-use environment with the combination of restaurants, retail, office, and hospitality creates a truly exceptional work space environment. The architecture of the building allows our anchor tenant, Insight Global, and our other tenants, the ability to office in a location where they can connect, innovate, and advance their businesses,” Houston said in the release.

Duda Paine Architects is the design architect, and Wakefield Beasley & Associates is the architect of record.

Concord ATL Perimeter LLC is set to construct a 10-story hotel with 177 rooms behind the office tower and is set to receive a $38 million tax abatement from the city’s development authority as well.