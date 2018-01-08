Widgetized Section

Insight Global to locate headquarters office in new Dunwoody office tower

The new 16-story office tower to go up on Hammond Drive next to the Dunwoody MARTA station in Perimeter Center will house a new headquarters for national staffing leader Insight Global.

Insight Global will be relocating from its current headquarters building at the Ashford Green building at 4170 Ashford-Dunwoody Road in Brookhaven to the new site in Dunwoody in late spring or early summer of 2020 when the building is completed.

”We are excited to have secured a new headquarters facility that can accommodate our growth and gives us the opportunity to design a space reflecting who we are as a company, all while remaining in the Central Perimeter area with great access for our clients and employees,” said Glenn Johnson, Insight Global’s Chairman and CEO, in a press release.

Rendering of the Twelve24 office tower set to break ground this summer. (Special)

The new building, set to break ground this summer and be finished in 2020, will be named Twelve24. The transit-oriented office tower on nearly four acres of unused parking area of Perimeter Mall will have 334,000 square feet of Class A office space and 11,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurants. The building can support more than 1,100 employees, according to a Trammell Crow spokesperson.

The Dunwoody City Council approved the project in October. Developer Trammell Crow is also seeking $130 million in tax abatements from the Dunwoody Development Authority for the project.

Insight Global, a national staffing and services company, has signed a long-term lease for approximately 60 percent of the building.

Twelve24 will feature large, open floorplates with floor-to-ceiling glass, extensive outdoor terraces within tenant spaces and within the building’s common areas, according to the press release.

Amenities will include a lounge and collaboration area for tenants and guests, a conference center, an executive-level fitness center and on-site restaurants. The development team is seeking LEED Gold Certification. Additionally, TCC is working with Concord Hospitality Enterprises to develop a 10-story, 180-room select service hotel directly connected to Twelve24. Hotel guests and Twelve24 tenants will share the elevated outdoor terrace level between the two buildings.

“[Trammell Crow’s] strategy to re-enter the Atlanta office market was to identify a site and building design allowing for one of the most unique office development opportunities in the Atlanta metro area,” said Brandon Houston, principal with Trammell Crow’s Atlanta Business Unit, in a press release.

“Twelve24’s transit-oriented mixed-use environment with the combination of restaurants, retail, office, and hospitality creates a truly exceptional work space environment. The architecture of the building allows our anchor tenant, Insight Global, and our other tenants, the ability to office in a location where they can connect, innovate, and advance their businesses,” Houston said in the release.

 

Duda Paine Architects is the design architect, and Wakefield Beasley & Associates is the architect of record.

Concord ATL Perimeter LLC is set to construct a 10-story hotel with 177 rooms behind the office tower and is set to receive a $38 million tax abatement from the city’s development authority as well.

