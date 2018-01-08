Local schools announce new leaders

Three local private schools have announced leadership changes in the recent months.

Lovett School, a private school in Buckhead, has announced a successor to Headmaster Billy Peebles, who will retire in June after 15 years at Lovett. Meredyth Cole, who previously held leadership positions at a school in Texas, will be the next headmaster.

The Galloway School, a private school in Buckhead, announced James White will serve as its new head of school, following Suzanna Jemsby, who has left for a job in Washington, D.C. White will officially begin in July.

Marist School, a private Catholic school in Brookhaven, has announced that its principal, Joel Konzen, has been appointed the school’s president. The current Vice Principal and Academic Dean Kevin Mullally will be appointed to replace Konzen as principal.

Both leadership changes will be effective July 1. Konzen replaces William Rowland, who was named acting president in October when former Marist School President John Harhager, stepped down to assume a new role in Rome, Italy.