Atlanta Public Schools to shift some Midtown students to Buckhead

To relieve overcrowding at Midtown Atlanta schools, the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education has unanimously voted to shift students from two areas to Buckhead schools.

Students living on parts of Cheshire Bridge Road and Armour Drive who currently attend Morningside Elementary School, Inman Middle School and Grady High School will be shifted.

Future students living at an apartment complex being built at 1989 Cheshire Bridge Road in Midtown, and other new complexes near it, will be rezoned to attend Garden Hills Elementary School, Sutton Middle School and North Atlanta High School.

Students living on Armour Drive, north of I-85 in Buckhead, will be rezoned to attend E. Rivers Elementary School, Sutton Middle School and North Atlanta High School.

The rezoning will take effect at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year, but students will complete their last years at each school before transferring to their new school.