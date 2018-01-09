Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Dyana Bagby Posted by on January 9, 2018.

Gebbia, Park sworn in on Brookhaven City Council

Brookhaven City Councilmembers Joe Gebbia and John Park were sworn in for their next four years on the council during a ceremony at the council’s Jan. 9 meeting.

Gebbia, who represents District 4 and who was first elected in 2012 as part of the city’s first council following incorporation, was re-elected in November after defeating challenger Dale Boone.

He was sworn in by DeKalb Superior Court Judge Courtney Johnson.

Park, who was first elected in 2014, did not face a challenger in his bid for second term. He was sworn in by DeKalb State Court Judge Alvin Wong.

After the swearing in the council unanimously voted Gebbia to serve as mayor pro tem. Councilmember Bates Mattison served the past two years as mayor pro tem and nominated Gebbia for job.

Photos Dyana Bagby

Judge Courtney Johnson swears in Joe Gebbia as Mayor John Ernst and Councilmember Bates Mattison watch.

Joe Gebbia, with Judge Johnson, signs the official paperwork to serve on the council. In the back are Councilmember Linley Jones, John Park and Bates Mattison.

Judge Alvin Wong swears in John Park.

Judge Wong congratulates Park as the Councilmember Linley Jones, Mayor John Ernst and Councilmember Bates Mat

A group photo, from left, Councilmember Bates Mattison, Judge Alvin Wong, Councilmember John Park, Mayor John Ernst, Councilmember Joe Gebbia, Judge Courtney Johnson and Councilmember Linley Jones.

Dyana Bagby

About Dyana Bagby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*