Gebbia, Park sworn in on Brookhaven City Council

Brookhaven City Councilmembers Joe Gebbia and John Park were sworn in for their next four years on the council during a ceremony at the council’s Jan. 9 meeting.

Gebbia, who represents District 4 and who was first elected in 2012 as part of the city’s first council following incorporation, was re-elected in November after defeating challenger Dale Boone.

He was sworn in by DeKalb Superior Court Judge Courtney Johnson.

Park, who was first elected in 2014, did not face a challenger in his bid for second term. He was sworn in by DeKalb State Court Judge Alvin Wong.

After the swearing in the council unanimously voted Gebbia to serve as mayor pro tem. Councilmember Bates Mattison served the past two years as mayor pro tem and nominated Gebbia for job.

Photos Dyana Bagby