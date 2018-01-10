Brookhaven Police seek help in finding 2016 murder suspect

Brookhaven Police and the United States Marshal’s Service are seeking the public’s help in locating Estefania Roman-Aguilar, 19, who is wanted for the 2016 murder of her 5-month-old child.

She is believed to possibly be in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina, according to a Brookhaven Police press release.

Roman-Aguilar was charged with murder in the Sept. 21, 2016, death of her daughter after Brookhaven Police investigated.

“Detectives began to uncover information that caused the death to seem suspicious and eventually led to evidence of a homicide. On Nov. 2, 2016, Brookhaven Police detectives received an arrest warrant charging Estefania Roman-Aguilar with murder,” Maj. Brandon Gurley said in the press release.

The warrant was turned over to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Fugitive team, who eventually turned the warrant over to the United States Marshal’s Service.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department, or they may submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Atlanta online at crimestoppersatlanta.org or by phone at 404-577-8477.