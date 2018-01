State legislators to update Buckhead Council

Two local state legislators will provide updates on legislation at the Jan. 11 Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods meeting.

Rep. Beth Beskin, who represents most of Buckhead, and Rep. Deborah Silcox, who represents portions of Buckhead and Sandy Springs, will be the featured speakers at the meeting.

The meeting will be held at 6:45 p.m. in room 2315 of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, located at 3434 Roswell Road.