Brookhaven renews appointments of key employees

The Brookhaven City Council at its Jan. 9 meeting renewed appointments with key city employees.

Contract appointments were renewed for Christian Sigman as city manager, Chris Balch and Balch Law Group as city attorney, Susan Hiott as city clerk, Laura Stevenson and Jonathan Granade as judges for municipal court, William Mulcahy as internal auditor and Linda Nabors as finance director.

The Balch Law Group will be paid a $20,000 month retainer in addition to other legal fees as they arise.