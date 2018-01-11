Dunwoody recognizes ‘Solarize Dunwoody Day’

Jan. 31, 2018 will be known as “Solarize Dunwoody Day” in the city following a proclamation by the Dunwoody mayor and City Council to recognize the Solarize Dunwoody Coalition for its effort in raising awareness of solar energy.

The proclamation was announced at the council’s Jan. 8 meeting.

Jan. 31 is also the last day for Dunwoody residents to sign up in the Solarize Dunwoody program where people can sign up for a free solar evaluation from Solarize Dunwoody’s chosen installer, Hannah Solar. The date does not end the program, however, as people who have signed up at www.solarizedunwoody.com will have two more months to decide if solar is right for them and enter into a contract.

“I hope we’ll see a surge of sign-ups on or before Solarize Dunwoody Day and then think we’ll see even more people actually go solar,” said Tina Wilkinson, a leader of Solarize Dunwoody.

The Solarize Dunwoody program began Sept. 1. The more people who sign contracts to install solar power at their homes or businesses, the cheaper the price for all involved in the program. To date, 20 homes in the city have committed to the program.